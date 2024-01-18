Malia Obama Makes First-Ever Red Carpet Appearance, Debuts Short Film at Sundance 2024

Malia Obama has lived her life in the spotlight, but she only just made her first-ever appearance on a red carpet!

The 25-year-old filmmaker and daughter of President Obama was all smiles at the premiere of her new short film The Heart during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Thursday (January 18) at the Prospector Square Theatre in Park City, Utah.

Malia is the writer and director of the short film, marking her debut as a filmmaker.

“The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things,” Malia said in a video about her project. “We hope you enjoy the film and it makes you feel a bit less lonely, or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are.”

Malia was joined at the premiere by the short film’s stars LaTonya Borsay, Tunde Adebimpe, and more.

