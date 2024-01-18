'Young Sheldon' Season 7 Gets First Look Photos & Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

The final season of Young Sheldon is upon us!

The hit CBS series’ upcoming seventh season is set to be it’s last, and the network has revealed first look photos and a teaser trailer for the final episodes.

In the season premiere, titled “Half a Wiener Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree,” news of the tornado reaches Sheldon and Mary in Germany. Also, with the Cooper house in chaos, Missy steps up.

Young Sheldon season seven is set to premiere on Thursday, February 15th at 8pm ET/PT on CBS.

