'Young Sheldon' Season 7 - 9 Cast Members Returning, 1 May Not for the Final Season!

Young Sheldon is heading to our TVs for the final time this February.

The hit CBS series is a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory, based on main character Sheldon Cooper and his family living in East Texas.

CBS renewed the series through to a seventh and final season, with Season 7 airing on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET. And we know the stars likely to return on the cast – and one who may not!

Find out who to expect back for Young Sheldon Season 7…