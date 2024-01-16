Lindsay Lohan's 'Mean Girls' 2024 Cameo Salary Revealed

Note: this post contains some spoilers for the new 2024 Mean Girls movie.

Lindsay Lohan‘s surprise cameo in the new Mean Girls film came with a hefty payday!

Lindsay starred in the original film as Cady Heron. In the cameo, Lindsay returns in a scene with the math competition, which was a story line her character was heavily featured in in the original film.

Now, her salary for the cameo has been revealed.

According to Variety, Lindsay was paid $500,000 for a half day of work on the film.

In addition to appearing in the film, Lindsay also showed her support on the red carpet for the movie musical during the film’s premiere.

However, after the film’s release, Lindsay‘s rep did release a statement about a joke made at her expense that caused “hurt.”