Lindsay Lohan is 'Very Hurt' & 'Disappointed' by Joke Seemingly Aimed at Her in New 'Mean Girls' Movie

Lindsay Lohan is reacting to a certain joke included in the new Mean Girls musical movie.

A rep for the 37-year-old actress, who starred as Cady Heron in the original 2004 movie, spoke out about “fire crotch” joke that was featured in the new movie, which is out in theaters now.

In the movie, Megan Thee Stallion pops up in a social media montage where she reacts to the Christmas-themed talent show outfit Cady (now played by Angourie Rice) wears, and says in part, “We are going back red. Y2K fire crotch is back.”

The reference is an apparent nod to a 2006 paparazzi video in which oil heir Brandon Davis (who is now married to Ashley Benson) referred to Lindsay as “fire crotch.”

“Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film,” Lindsay‘s rep shared with People.

Last week, Lindsay reunited with former co-star Tina Fey at the Mean Girls premiere in NYC.

