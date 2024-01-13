Angourie Rice Dishes on That Surprise Celeb Cameo in 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical

SPOILER ALERT – Do not read ahead if you haven’t seen the new Mean Girls movie musical yet!

Angourie Rice is opening up about Lindsay Lohan‘s cameo in the new Mean Girls movie musical!

The 23-year-old actress plays Cady Heron in the film, which is based on the 2004 movie as well as the Broadway musical adaptation of it.

Lindsay starred as Cady in the original movie and also made an appearance in the 2024 film.

In a new interview with People, Angourie explained what sharing the Mean Girls experience with Lindsay means to her.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It is such a rare experience to really get in the head of a character and then meet someone who’s done the same thing,” she reflected. “Just to have that shared experience, it means a lot.”

She noted, “Sometimes acting can be a lonely job. You get in the head of a character and then you have to say goodbye to it, and you feel like you’ve abandoned it. But to know that Cady has been a part of so many actors’ lives and so many actors have delved into that character — she’s bigger than the actor in a way.”

Angourie told the magazine that it “means a lot” to share the role with other talented people – “especially Lindsay.”

Tina Fey recently revealed why the rest of the original Mean Girls cast did not participate in the movie musical.