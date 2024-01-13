Kit Harington Reveals ADHD Diagnosis, Details How His Mental Health Worsened During 'Game of Thrones'

Kit Harington is getting real about his mental health struggles.

The 37-year-old Game of Thrones star opened up about his journey going to rehab and getting a new diagnosis during an appearance on The Hidden 20%, a neurodivergence-focused podcast launching on January 17.

The British newspaper, The Times, previewed some of the discussion in a new article.

Kit explained that he tried rehab years ago before going to the American clinic, where he was diagnosed with ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder).

“I entered rehab drunk, sobered up in there and went, ‘F-ck this, not you guys in a circle,’” he recalled about his first attempt to get help. “And I left that pretty quick and said, ‘I’ll try to deal with this by myself,’ which didn’t work after about four years.”

Regarding his ADHD symptoms, Kit shared that his head “wants to go to every other thing in the room at once.”

He noted that it makes his work as an actor difficult.

“The practicality of getting down to my work at the moment [I am] finding quite tricky. I don’t multitask well,” he said. “If there’s more than one thing going on in my head I get overwhelmed. I get incredibly fretty, anxious. My head’s all over the shop. I can’t deal with it.”

His mental health problems got particularly bad after GOT became popular. Kit remembered “trying to project this image of utter sophistication and coolness about what I was doing but genuinely being sort of terrified about everything.”

He would freak out when he saw what people said about him and his performance. “That is a dangerous rabbit hole to fall down because you find all of the bad stuff that people are saying as well as the nice stuff,” the actor noted.

