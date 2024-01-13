Ross Lynch Reveals A-List Actor Who Was Supposed to Star in Troye Sivan's 'One of Your Girls' Music Video

Ross Lynch is revealing who was supposed to star in Troye Sivan‘s music video for “One of Your Girls.”

If you didn’t see the video, the 28-year-old former Disney star appears in the sensual music video shirtless, and the 28-year-old Australian singer seduces him while dressed in drag.

Although fans adored Ross and Troye‘s collab, Ross apparently was not the first choice for the project.

During a new interview on The Zach Sang Show, host Zach Sang and Ross both revealed who they heard was originally chosen for the music video.

While interviewing Ross and his brother and bandmate, Rocky Lynch, Zach shared that Troye was on the show a few weeks prior.

The host said that he heard TikTok star Vinnie Hacker was actually supposed to star in the video.

Ross and Rocky heard that Saltburn star Jacob Elordi was chosen first.

Whoever was the first choice, Ross killed it in the music video!

He also reflected on being a sex symbol during the interview and shared that he doesn’t feel objectified. “I don’t necessarily feel that way,” he said. “I think it’s maybe because of our longstanding history and success in music.”

Ross added that growing up as a dancer, people “were always half naked,” so it doesn’t bother him.

Troye recently reacted to Timothee Chalamet impersonating him on Saturday Night Live.