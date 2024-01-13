Top Stories
Sat, 13 January 2024 at 5:18 pm

Suki Waterhouse Covers Up Her Baby Bump While Shopping in Beverly Hills

Suki Waterhouse is enjoying a solo day out.

The 32-year-old pregnant actress, singer, and model made her way through the parking lot as she arrived at a store to do some shopping on Saturday afternoon (January 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For her outing, Suki went chic and comfy in a tan coat over matching sweatpants paired with a Yankees baseball hat and black sneakers.

Suki confirmed back in November that she and longtime partner Robert Pattinson are expecting their first child together. A few weeks later, sources revealed that the couple is also engaged!

Suki recently shared an update on how her pregnancy is going.

