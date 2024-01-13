Anderson .Paak Files for Divorce From His Wife Jaylyn Chang After Over a Decade of Marriage

Anderson .Paak (whose real name is Brandon Paak Anderson) is filing for divorce from his wife, Jaylyn Chang (sometimes spelled Jae Lin Chang).

The “Leave The Door Open” singer and the gospel rock singer from South Korea are splitting after more than 13 years of marriage.

They share two sons, Soul Rasheed and Shine Tariq.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Anderson filed in the Los Angeles Courts and is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their sons.

He is also asking the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to Jaylyn, per The Blast.

The musician did not list a date of separation.

