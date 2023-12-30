Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Provides a Health Update While Working on New Music

Suki Waterhouse is providing an update on her health amid her pregnancy.

On Saturday (December 30), the 31-year-old actress and musician took to social media to share a photo from inside the recording studio.

In it, she revealed that she’s feeling a little under the weather as the year comes to a close.

Head inside to read more…

“Sick in the studio,” Suki wrote over the pic, which she shared on her Instagram story. In it, she’s looking a little teary eyed while holding a tissue to her nose.

Hopefully it’s nothing serious, and Suki is feeling much better soon!

If you forgot, Suki confirmed that she was expecting her first child with Robert Pattinson back in November. Since then, she’s shown off her growing baby bump on the red carpet and in pics from the comfort of her home.

On top of her pregnancy news, it appears that Suki and Robert have also gotten engaged. An insider spilled some tea about their relationship during this exciting phase in their life.

Did you see the first photos of Robert and Suki together after announcing their pregnancy? The couple looks so cute, and they were joined by Taylor Swift.

Check out Suki Waterhouse’s pic below…