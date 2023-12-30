Game of Thrones' Iwan Rheon Unpacks 'Awkward' Scene Involving Measuring His Member in New Show

Iwan Rheon, perhaps best known for his portrayal of Ramsay Bolton in the hit series Game of Thrones, is starring in a new BBC drama called Men Up, and he had to film a particularly “awkward” scene for it involving his member.

The project documents early trials for the drug Viagra, which helps men who struggle to maintain an erection. In the project, Iwan, 38, plays one of the men who participates in the trial.

In one scene, a doctor played by his friend Aneurin Barnard has to measure his penis. Iwan unpacked filming the scene during a recent interview.

“You’ve got to be professional,” Iwan reflected during a conversation with Digital Spy.

He continued, admitting, “Well, it’s funny, because Aneurin and I have got a long history. We pretty much did our first job together in drama school in London, on stage, in Spring Awakening.”

Iwan added that his pal was “definitely trying” to get him to laugh while they shot together.

“It was fun. It was really nice to get to work with him again. It was a funny, awkward scene. Obviously you have to try to respect what’s going on, and play it truthfully,” he said, adding, “We had a lot of fun filming this.”

Emphasizing that the set felt like a “safe” environment, Iwan stressed that it all came together well.

“That’s how he played the scene, and he’s talking to [his penis],” he said, reflecting on how his character is hoping that the drug will repair his marriage. “There’s all this stuff that he’s been told. It shows that what position you get yourself into – if you have a major issue and you don’t talk about it, and you don’t deal with it, you end up doing some weird stuff [laughs]. You just have to try and really remember what it’s about.”

You can stream Men Up on BBC iPlayer!