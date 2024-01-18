Top Stories
'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival Series In the Works, Find Out If Selena Gomez Is Returning!

'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival Series In the Works, Find Out If Selena Gomez Is Returning!

Super Bowl 2024 Performers Lineup Revealed: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer &amp; More Revealed!

Super Bowl 2024 Performers Lineup Revealed: 'National Anthem' Singer, 'America the Beautiful' Performer & More Revealed!

Kelly Osbourne Breaks Silence on 'If You Kick Every Latino Out' Quote, 9 Years Later

Kelly Osbourne Breaks Silence on 'If You Kick Every Latino Out' Quote, 9 Years Later

Jacob Elordi &amp; Olivia Jade's Relationship Status Called Into Question, New Source Claims They're Still Together Amid Split Report

Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade's Relationship Status Called Into Question, New Source Claims They're Still Together Amid Split Report

Thu, 18 January 2024 at 9:03 pm

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Walk Runways for Separate Shows During Paris Fashion Week

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Walk Runways for Separate Shows During Paris Fashion Week

Longtime couple Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are both spending their days as models during Paris Fashion Week!

The two stars appeared on the runway during separate shows on Thursday (January 18) in Paris, France.

Diane looked so chic while walking in the AMI – Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show and Norman was spotted in two outfits on the runway for the Yohji Yamamoto Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show.

“I mean…me on a runway ??! What ! Only for an @amiparis ❤️ Merci @alexandremattiussi9 pour une experience inoubliable ❤️ (never felt shorter in my life hahahah) Et bravo ! Vive la mode et Paris!” Diane wrote on Instagram.

Just last week, Norman celebrated his 55th birthday and Diane took to her Instagram page to celebrate the special day. “Happy Birthday Unicorn 🦄 @bigbaldhead,” she wrote.
Just Jared on Facebook
diane kruger norman reedus paris fashion week 01
diane kruger norman reedus paris fashion week 02
diane kruger norman reedus paris fashion week 03
diane kruger norman reedus paris fashion week 04
diane kruger norman reedus paris fashion week 05
diane kruger norman reedus paris fashion week 06
diane kruger norman reedus paris fashion week 07
diane kruger norman reedus paris fashion week 08
diane kruger norman reedus paris fashion week 09
diane kruger norman reedus paris fashion week 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Diane Kruger, Fashion, Norman Reedus