Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Walk Runways for Separate Shows During Paris Fashion Week

Longtime couple Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are both spending their days as models during Paris Fashion Week!

The two stars appeared on the runway during separate shows on Thursday (January 18) in Paris, France.

Diane looked so chic while walking in the AMI – Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show and Norman was spotted in two outfits on the runway for the Yohji Yamamoto Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show.

“I mean…me on a runway ??! What ! Only for an @amiparis ❤️ Merci @alexandremattiussi9 pour une experience inoubliable ❤️ (never felt shorter in my life hahahah) Et bravo ! Vive la mode et Paris!” Diane wrote on Instagram.

Just last week, Norman celebrated his 55th birthday and Diane took to her Instagram page to celebrate the special day. “Happy Birthday Unicorn 🦄 @bigbaldhead,” she wrote.