Brad Pitt's Former Roommate Jason Priestley Reveals a 'Disgusting' Game They Used to Play

Have you ever wondered what kind of roommate Brad Pitt would be? If so, you’re in luck!

The 60-year-old star lived with fellow actor Jason Priestley for a while as they were building out their Hollywood careers.

During a recent interview, Jason spilled some tea about his very famous housemate. He even revealed something “disgusting” about their shower habits at the time.

Read more about Brad Pitt as a roommate…

While on Live with Kelly and Mark, Jason said that Brad a pretty decent roommate. He added that the actor “wasn’t as bad” as the third person living with them.

It was a pretty laidback home situation by the sounds of it. Jason said that they pretty much only kept beer in the fridge. They also played a gross game by seeing how long they could go without showering.

“We used to play this game, all of us, to se who could go the longest without showering. I think about it now and I’m like, ‘Dude, how disgusting,’” he said, adding that Brad “always” won.

“I don’t think he does that anymore. But back then, he could go a long time without showering.”

Both stars have come a long way since those early days of their career. But, if you’re curious, see what Brad bought with his first big Hollywood paycheck.

Press play on the interview below…