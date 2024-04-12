Eleanor Coppola, Filmmaker & Wife of Francis Ford Coppola, Dies at 87

Eleanor Coppola has sadly passed away.

The Emmy-winning filmmaker, who worked on projects such as 1991′s Hearts of Darkness, 2016′s Paris Can Wait, and 2020′s Love Is Love Is Love, was 87 years old.

Eleanor, who is also the wife of Francis Ford Coppola, died on Friday (April 12).

The Coppola family confirmed the news in a statement to the Associated Press.

According to the outlet, Eleanor passed away while surrounded by family at her home in Rutherford, Calif. No cause of death was made public.

Eleanor is survived by Francis and their children Roman, 58, and Sofia, 52.

We send our thoughts to Eleanor Coppola‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.

