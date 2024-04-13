Justin Bieber Makes First Public Appearance in Weeks at Coachella 2024

Justin Bieber is enjoying a night out with friends.

The 30-year-old “Sorry” singer tried to keep a low profile as he checked out the acts during Night 1 of the 2024 Coachella Music Festival on Friday night (April 12) in Indio, Calif.

For his outing, Justin sported a white polo shirt, black denim shorts, loafers, and a backwards hat.

Justin has been laying these past few weeks following rumors and blind items about his marriage with Hailey Bieber.

All of speculation started in late February when the 27-year-old model’s father Stephen Baldwin asked that fans and followers pray for her and Justin.

Hailey has since addressed all of the rumors.

A source also recently shared some insight into Justin and Hailey‘s relationship.