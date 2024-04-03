Justin & Hailey Bieber Relationship Update: Source Responds to Split Rumors

An insider is speaking out about Justin and Hailey Bieber‘s relationship weeks after rumors of a potential split or some sort of marital discord.

In late February Hailey‘s dad Stephen Baldwin asked for prayers for the couple, sparking concerns that something was going on behind the scenes. The Rhode Skin founder was reportedly “not pleased” with the request, which put her relationship with Justin under a spotlight.

She addressed the rumors and blind items about them in a post last month. Now, a source close to them is revealing how Hailey and Justin‘s relationship is holding up.

Read more for the latest on Justin and Hailey Bieber…

A source told People that Justin and Hailey are “doing really well.”

“There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever,” they stressed, adding, “They are very, very happy.”

Hailey recently referred to Justin as the “love of my life” while celebrating his 30th birthday.

Justin and Hailey were spotted out together almost immediately after the breakup rumors started circulating.