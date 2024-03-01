Hailey Bieber Wishes 'Love of My Life' Justin Bieber a Happy 30th Birthday

Hailey Bieber is celebrating Justin Bieber‘s 30th birthday!

The married couple is known for their frequent public appearances and for often showing their support for one another.

So, to commemorate Justin turning 30 on Friday (March 1), Hailey took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute.

Keep reading to find out more…

The 27-year-old model published a series of photos and videos of her and Justin over the years, from their 2018 wedding to moments of the two sharing a kiss.

In the caption, Hailey wrote: “30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!!🥹😭 that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life. 🤍.”

Find out how Hailey Bieber reacted to her dad asking for people to pray for her and Justin!