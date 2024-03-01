Is Elodie Yung Single or Married? Meet the 'Cleaning Lady' Actress' Husband!

Elodie Yung will be back on TV screens very soon when season three of The Cleaning Lady premieres and fans might be curious to know more about her personal life.

The 43-year-old actress is best known for playing Elektra Natchios in the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows on Netflix, including Daredevil and The Defenders.

Elodie has also been seen in movies like G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Gods of Egypt, and The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

So, who is Elodie‘s longtime partner?

Elodie Yung’s longtime partner is Jonathan Howard

Elodie has been in a relationship with Jonathan Howard for over a decade and they got married during the pandemic.

“It was during COVID, during lockdown,” she told TheDay.com. “The cute part was we had another couple of friends (who) were here. Our parents are in Europe, my mom is in Paris, and his mom is in the U.K. So Jonny had his mom on his phone, and I had my mom on my phone, and they were all dressed up. They made an effort! And this is how we did it, which was fun.”

Elodie and Jonathan are parents to a five-year-old daughter named Minavann who was born in August 2018.

Jonathan is also an actor and he was seen in Thor: The Dark World as Ian Boothby. He’s also appeared on TV shows like Episodes, Kingdom, and The Last Ship.

