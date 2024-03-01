Top Stories
Fri, 01 March 2024 at 9:00 pm

Millie Bobby Brown Gets Support from Fiance's Famous Dad Jon Bon Jovi at 'Damsel' NYC Premiere

Millie Bobby Brown Gets Support from Fiance's Famous Dad Jon Bon Jovi at 'Damsel' NYC Premiere

Millie Bobby Brown has support from her family at the premiere of her new Netflix movie Damsel!

The 20-year-old actress was joined by fiance Jake Bongiovi while walking the red carpet at the Paris Theatre on Friday night (March 1) in New York City.

Jake‘s parents Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley were in attendance at the event, as were Millie‘s family.

Also stepping out for the event were Millie‘s co-stars Nick Robinson, Robin Wright, Brooke Carter, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Here’s the logline: “A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.” The film hits Netflix on March 8. Watch the trailer now!

Fans are wondering what is going on with Millie‘s accent these days.

FYI: Millie is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress and Louis Vuitton High Jewelry.

Browse through the gallery for 30+ photos of Millie Bobby Brown and more at the premiere…
