Iconic Fashion Designer Iris Apfel Dies at 102

Iris Apfel has passed away.

The businesswoman, actress, and fashion icon was 102 years old.

On Friday (March 1), a post on Iris‘ official Instagram page confirmed the sad news.

Keep reading to find out more…

A photo of the late designer was captioned, “Iris Barrel Apfel August 29, 1921 – March 1, 2024.”

Furthermore, a spokesperson for Iris told the New York Times that she died at her Palm Beach, Fla. home.

Born in Queens, N.Y., Iris was known for her use of bright colors and exquisite patterns in her work. In 2022, she notably released a collection with H&M.

No cause of death has been made public at this time.

We send our thoughts and condolences to Iris Apfel‘s loved ones.

So many stars have sadly passed away so far in 2024.