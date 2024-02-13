Millie Bobby Brown's 'Damsel' Trailer Sees Her Swapping 'Stranger Things' for Dragons - Watch Now!

The trailer for Millie Bobby Brown‘s new Netflix film Damsel has arrived!

Here’s the logline: A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive

The film also stars Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Brooke Carter, Angela Bassett and Robin Wright!

About the film, Millie told Netflix’s Tudum.com, “She’s a damsel who doesn’t need to be saved. She saves herself in many ways. It subverts what you expect: You’re expecting the prince to turn around and save her, and…no. Don’t wait for the prince.”

The film hits Netflix on March 8.

Watch the trailer and see stills in the gallery!