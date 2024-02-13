Top Stories
Cillian Murphy Reveals Why He Refuses to Take Photos with Fans

Cillian Murphy Reveals Why He Refuses to Take Photos with Fans

Katy Perry Makes Shocking 'American Idol' Announcement During 'Kimmel' Interview

Katy Perry Makes Shocking 'American Idol' Announcement During 'Kimmel' Interview

Next Bond Girl: Top 10 Choices Revealed by Oddsmakers!

Next Bond Girl: Top 10 Choices Revealed by Oddsmakers!

Taylor Swift Shares Rare Inside Look at Partying with Travis Kelce, Jokes About Taking Her Parents to Nightclub

Taylor Swift Shares Rare Inside Look at Partying with Travis Kelce, Jokes About Taking Her Parents to Nightclub

Tue, 13 February 2024 at 10:45 am

Millie Bobby Brown's 'Damsel' Trailer Sees Her Swapping 'Stranger Things' for Dragons - Watch Now!

Millie Bobby Brown's 'Damsel' Trailer Sees Her Swapping 'Stranger Things' for Dragons - Watch Now!

The trailer for Millie Bobby Brown‘s new Netflix film Damsel has arrived!

Here’s the logline: A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive

The film also stars Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Brooke Carter, Angela Bassett and Robin Wright!

About the film, Millie told Netflix’s Tudum.com, “She’s a damsel who doesn’t need to be saved. She saves herself in many ways. It subverts what you expect: You’re expecting the prince to turn around and save her, and…no. Don’t wait for the prince.”

The film hits Netflix on March 8.

Watch the trailer and see stills in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
damsel trailer 01
damsel trailer 02
damsel trailer 03
damsel trailer 04
damsel trailer 05
damsel trailer 06
damsel trailer 07
damsel trailer 08
damsel trailer 09

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Angela Bassett, Brooke Carter, Damsel, Millie Bobby Brown, Nick Robinson, Ray Winstone, Robin Wright, Shohreh Aghdashloo