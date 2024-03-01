What Happened to Millie Bobby Brown's Accent? Fans Question Her Voice on 'Tonight Show' Interview

Millie Bobby Brown grew up in England and always had a British accent when she was growing up, but fans have noticed that she’s starting to lose it.

The 20-year-old actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (February 29) in New York City.

During the interview, Millie sounded like she mostly has an American accent now, though there were hints of her British accent throughout.

“her british accent is barely there anymore😭😭 i know shes been in america for a long time now but omg it used to be SO strong,” the top comment on the YouTube video reads.

Another commenter wrote, “It almost sounds like she’s doing an impersonation of an American accent throughout this interview.”

Someone else said, “omg her american accent is so strong. she pronounces certain words like a brit but the cadence she’s using is so american.”

Millie was spotted with her fiance and dog while doing press in NYC that afternoon.

