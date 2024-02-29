Millie Bobby Brown Pushes Her Dog in a Stroller After Promoting 'Damsel' Movie at NYC Photo Call

Millie Bobby Brown is enjoying some quality time with her little family amid downtime from her press duties for Damsel.

The 20-year-old actress was joined by fiance Jake Bongiovi and their cute dog while leaving the Plaza Hotel on Thursday afternoon (February 29) in New York City.

Millie pushed the dog in a baby stroller, which security helped her carry down the stairs of the hotel entrance.

That afternoon, Millie attended a photo call for her new Netflix movie Damsel alongside co-stars Nick Robinson and Robin Wright, plus director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo.

The new movie is scheduled to be released on Netflix on March 8. The movie was originally scheduled to be released back in October 2023, but was delayed due to the strikes. Watch the trailer!

