Jonathan Bailey & Felicity Jones Both Drop Out of Comedy Film 'Maria'

Sad news for fans of Jonathan Bailey and Felicity Jones – they will no longer be starring in a movie together!

The 35-year-old Bridgerton actor and the 40-year-old Rogue One actress have reportedly both dropped out of the comedy film Maria, according to Variety.

Find out why inside…

The site reports that the movie, from Simon Amstell, was put on pause due to scheduling issues following the strikes in 2023.

Felicity was to lead as Maria, “who was struggling with her age and a difficult relationship with her terminally-ill father. According to the logline, Maria then embarked on a questionable relationship with her stepbrother Raffy.”

Jonathan was going to play her boyfriend, and Jason Isaacs was cast as her father.

Originally set to go into production in 2022, Jonathan was the first to drop out to star in another project, and Felicity eventually pulled out as well.

While they attempted to recast the stars, those plans were put on hold due to the actor’s strike, and Simon, who wrote the film and was to direct, moved on with other projects.

There are still hopes that the film will get made with a different cast.

Jonathan‘s next big project, Wicked, is set to hit theaters this Thanksgiving, while he is also rumored to join the cast of a Netflix TV series that will premiere in October.