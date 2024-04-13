Sofia Vergara Professes Her 'Luv' for Boyfriend Justin Saliman in Rare Instagram Post

Sofia Vergara is sharing a very rare photo of her boyfriend Justin Saliman on Instagram!

On Friday night (April 12), the 51-year-old Modern Family actress took to her Instagram Story to profess her “luv” for the orthopedic surgeon as she recovers from knee surgery.

“If u ever get a major knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!” Sofia wrote. “Luv u”

Keep reading to find out more…Along with her message, Sofia shared a photo of herself laying in bed as Justin stands over her smiling and wearing scrubs.

Sofia and Justin have been together since October 2023. Justin is Sofia‘s first public relationship since she and ex-husband Joe Manganiello announced their separation in July. Their divorce was finalized this past February.

