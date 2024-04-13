Kim Kardashian Spends Her Friday at Son Saint's Basketball Game

Kim Kardashian is stepping out to support her son.

The 43-year-old reality star and American Horror Story: Delicate actress arrived at her 8-year-old son Saint’s basketball game on Friday afternoon (April 12) in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

For the game, Kim wore a baggy leather coat by Balenciaga paired with black leggings, heels, and sunglasses.

Last week, Kim showed off her killer bikini bod while on vacation Turks & Caicos with her family.

In a new interview, Kim‘s American Horror Story co-star Emma Roberts spilled some behind-the-scenes secrets about their kissing scene.

New episodes of American Horror Story: Delicate are released on Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX and are available streaming on Hulu the following day.