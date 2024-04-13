Bad Bunny Leaves Little to the Imagination in Hot New Selfie

Bad Bunny is heating up Instagram with a NSFW new pic!

On Saturday (April 13), the 30-year-old “Tití Me Preguntó” singer took to his Instagram Story to share a hot selfie of going shirtless while wearing a black corset and a pair of white underwear.

Keep reading to find out more…PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bad Bunny

“No puedo respirar…” Bad Bunny captioned the mirror selfie, which translates to “I can’t breathe.”

Bad Bunny is no stranger to sharing steamy photos of himself on Instagram. Back in February, he shared a bunch of photos of himself taking a bath and back in August 2023, he shared a nude selfie.

In a recent interview, Bad Bunny revealed what career path he would have followed if he wasn’t a singer.

Keep scrolling to see the new photo Bad Bunny posted…