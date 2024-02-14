Bad Bunny Reveals What He Would Be Doing If He Wasn't a Singer

Bad Bunny is opening up about what he would be doing if his music career didn’t work out.

The 29-year-old “Tití Me Preguntó” singer appears on the cover of the March 2024 issue of Interview Magazine and in an interview conducted by Benicio Del Toro, Bad Bunny revealed his alternate career path if he wasn’t a singer.

Keep reading to find out more…Although Bad Bunny admitted that he can’t imagine not making music, he did say that he would have gone into “the culinary arts.”

“If I wasn’t going anywhere with my music, I was going to work in the culinary arts,” Bad Bunny shared. “I saw cooking as something creative because sure, there are recipes, but there’s also the opportunity to craft your own dishes, to create your own flavor.”

While he has interests in the food world, Bad Bunny said that his music has always been his main passion.

“I actually dreamed so much about having this career,” Bad Bunny said. “I’d come home from school and go straight to the computer, making beats and learning to record my own music.”

He added, “I’d sometimes say, ‘Damn, if this isn’t meant to be, I don’t know what I’ll do because I don’t have another dream.’”

