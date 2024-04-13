Coachella 2024 Livestream Link - Watch All of Weekend One's Saturday Performances Here!

It’s day two of the 2024 Coachella Music Festival!

We have set up the YouTube livestream for all of weekend one’s Saturday (April 13) live performances of the annual music festival.

In between sets, livestream viewers from around the world will be able to tune into exclusive on-the-ground coverage of the art, artists, creators, installations, and behind-the-scenes Shorts moments.

Keep reading to find out more…Some of the acts you can watch on Saturday include Tyler the Creator, Vampire Weekend, Jon Batiste, Ice Spice, and No Doubt.

Below each live stream video you can find the schedule for that channel.

Coachella 2024 on Coachella Stage | Weekend 1

Saturday, April 13 – Coachella Stage:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:45pm – Santa Fe Klan

6:05pm – Sublime

7:40pm – Blur

9:25pm – No Doubt

11:40pm – Tyler, The Creator

Coachella 2024 on Outdoor Theatre | Weekend 1

Saturday, April 13 – Outdoor Theatre:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

5:00pm – Vampire Weekend

6:10pm – Blxst

7:25pm – Jon Batiste

8:40pm – JUNGLE

10:40pm – Gesaffelstein

11:45pm – Michael Bibi

Coachella 2024 on Sahara | Weekend 1

Saturday, April 13 – Sahara:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:30pm – Destroy Lonely

5:40pm – Purple Disco Machine

7:10pm – Grimes

8:30pm – Ice Spice

9:30pm – ISOKNOCK

10:50pm – LE SSERAFIM

11:55pm – Dom Dolla

Coachella 2024 on Gobi | Weekend 1

Saturday, April 13 – Gobi:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – Young Fathers

4:20pm – thuy

5:30pm – The Last Dinner Party

6:20pm – Erika de Casier

6:45pm – Palace

8:00pm – Oneohtrix Point Never

9:15pm – Saint Levant

10:25pm – Kevin Kaarl

11:40pm – Orbital

Coachella 2024 on Mojave | Weekend 1

Saturday, April 13 – Mojave:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:10pm – RAYE

5:25pm – Kevin Abstract

6:10pm – Kenya Grace

6:50pm – Bleachers

8:05pm – Charlotte de Witte

9:50pm – Coi Leray

10:45pm – The Drums

Coachella 2024 on Sonora | Weekend 1

Saturday, April 13 – Sonora:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – The Aquabats

4:50pm – Militarie Gun

5:05pm – The Adicts

5:55pm – Girl Ultra

6:15pm – Depresión Sonora

7:15pm – The Red Pears

8:15pm – bar italia

9:15pm – Brutalismus 3000

