Jennifer Lopez Hits the Gym for Morning Workout in NYC

Jennifer Lopez is getting in a workout.

The 54-year-old This Is Me…Now entertainer flashed a smirk as she arrived at a gym for workout on Saturday morning (April 13) in New York City.

For her gym session, Jennifer sported a gray cropped sweatshirt with coordinating leggings, a New York Yankees baseball hat, and white sneakers while carrying an Hermès Himalaya Birkin handbag.

A few weeks ago, Jennifer and husband Ben Affleck spent the afternoon checking out homes for sale in NYC.

Jennifer will next be starring in the action flick Atlas, which hits Netflix on May 24 – watch the teaser trailer here!

If you missed it, Jennifer quietly cancelled several stops on her upcoming This Is Me…Now The Tour. Find out the reported reason why.