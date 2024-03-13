Top Stories
'Suits' Cast 2024 Reunion Confirmed: 5 Stars Participating!

'Suits' Cast 2024 Reunion Confirmed: 5 Stars Participating!

Barry Keoghan &amp; Sabrina Carpenter Spotted Running Errands Together, He Wore a Taylor Swift Tour Shirt!

Barry Keoghan & Sabrina Carpenter Spotted Running Errands Together, He Wore a Taylor Swift Tour Shirt!

Neve Campbell Announces She's Returning for 'Scream 7', New Director Revealed!

Neve Campbell Announces She's Returning for 'Scream 7', New Director Revealed!

Kate Middleton's Photoshop Controversy: Metadata Reveals New Information, Including How Many Edits Were Made

Kate Middleton's Photoshop Controversy: Metadata Reveals New Information, Including How Many Edits Were Made

Wed, 13 March 2024 at 9:14 am

Jennifer Lopez's 'Atlas' Teaser Trailer Shows the Future of Humanity In Her Hands - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez's 'Atlas' Teaser Trailer Shows the Future of Humanity In Her Hands - Watch Now!

The trailer for Jennifer Lopez‘s newest Netflix film Atlas just dropped and it’s action-packed!

Here’s the synopsis of the film: Atlas Shepherd (Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

Head inside to watch the trailer…

The sci-fi action film also stars Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla, and Mark Strong.

The movie hits Netflix on May 24, 2024.

If you didn’t see, find out where JLo‘s other Netflix movie, The Mother, ranks on their most popular movies of all time list!

Watch the trailer below, and see some photos from the film in the gallery below.
Just Jared on Facebook
atlas trailer 01.
atlas trailer 02

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Abraham Popoola, Atlas, Gregory James Cohan, Jennifer Lopez, Lana Parrilla, Mark Strong, Movies, Netflix, Simu Liu, Sterling K Brown, Trailer