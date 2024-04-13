Brittney Griner & Wife Cherelle Expecting First Child Together!

Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle are going to be parents!

On Saturday (April 13), the 33-year-old WNBA star and her wife announced that Cherelle is pregnant with their first child.

“Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being 🤍 #BabyGrinerComingSoon #July2024,” Brittney and Cherelle wrote in a shared post on Instagram.

Keep reading to find out more…Along with their announcement, the couple shared a photo of Cherelle‘s pregnant belly along with a few ultrasound photos.

Brittney and Cherelle first more than a decade ago while they both attended Baylor University from 2009 to 201, though they didn’t start dating until years later.

The couple married in June 2019 after Brittney proposed nearly one year earlier.

Congrats to the parents-to-be! Check out all of the other stars that also recently announced that they’re expecting.