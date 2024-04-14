Paris Hilton, Kesha & Kyle Richards Link Up During Coachella 2024 Night 2!

Paris Hilton links up with her aunt Kyle Richards and pop star Kesha while attending the 2024 Coachella Music Festival on Saturday night (April 13) in Indio, Calif.

The trio were spotted posing for photos together on what was the second night of the annual music event.

In the pics, Paris looks Coachella ready in a crop top with chain details and intricate jewelry. She finished off the look with cowboy boots and a black hat.

Kesha went for the pantsless tend, wearing a long t-shirt with white boots, and Kyle rocked a Sublime band shirt.

It looks like they were having a great time together!

The second night of the festival included performances from the likes of No Doubt, Tyler the Creator, Bleachers, Grimes, Raye, Vampire Weekend, Ice Spice and more. We have a full schedule here.

