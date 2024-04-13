Vanessa Hudgens Confirms She Will Not Attend Coachella for Second Year in a Row

Longtime Coachella Queen Vanessa Hudgens just confirmed that she will not be attending the music festival for the second year in a row.

The 35-year-old actress has been a staple at the Coachella Music Festival for years. She often shows up in some of the best outfits and perfectly embodies the spirit of the event.

However, she took to social media on Saturday (April 13) to confirm that she was taking another year off.

“No Coachella for me this yearrrr. Hope y’all are having the time of your lifeeee,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram alongside two pics of herself in a vibrant pink outfit.

While she did not clarify why she was missing the festival, it does make sense.

If you were unaware, Vanessa is currently pregnant with her first child. She debuted her pregnancy on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars and has been showing off her growing baby bump at a few other events.

News of her pregnancy comes just a few months after she married Cole Tucker. We have the details from her big day!

Back in 2023, Vanessa took to social media to confirm that she was having FOMO as she missed the festival.

