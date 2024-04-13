Joey King Rocks Daring Sheer Look, Wows in Dazzling Glam Dress During Her Promo Tour

Joey King is continuing her fashionable press tour for her new series We Were the Lucky Ones!

The 24-year-old actress attended Deadline Contenders Television 2024 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on Saturday (April 13) with costar Logan Lerman.

For the occasion, she wowed in a modern take on a pantsuit, which featured sheer pants and a matching blazer. She finished off the outfit with a cut-out top and carried a matching bag.

Joey changed into a sparkling mini-dress and bedazzled heels for an appearance on LA Times: The Envelope. She carried a bag that was complete with dazzling fringe!

FYI: Joey wore Rabanne, tights from Calzedonia, shoes from Kate Cate Milano, sunglasses from Linda Farrow and jewels from Milko Boyarov, DJULA and Graziela Gems to The Envelope. Her bag was by AUPEN.

Joey wore CONG TRI with ANDREA WAZEN shoes and jewels by Hugo Kreit, DRIES CRIEL Jewelry and TYPE JEWELRY. Her bag was by Jimmy Choo.

Rena Calhoun did her hair, Thuy Nguyen did her nails and Allan Avendaño did her makeup. Sugar Ferrini tailored for both looks.

