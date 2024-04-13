Reese Witherspoon & Jennifer Aniston Join Forces to Promote 'The Morning Show' at PaleyFest!

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston coordinate in black outfits while promoting their hit series The Morning Show at PaleyFest LA on Friday (April 12) in Hollywood, Calif.

The costars an executive producers hit the red carpet at Dolby Theatre in fashionable looks.

Jennifer opted for a well-tailored pair of pants with a coordinating sleeveless top and open-toed shoes. She wore her hair in a sleek style. Reese opted for a long-sleeved dress, which she paired with hoop earrings and heels.

They were joined by costars Tig Notaro, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie and Mark Duplass. We’ve got pics of all of them in the gallery!

