Joey King Perfectly Explains Why She's Proud of 'Kissing Booth' Movies & Will Never Consider Them a 'Stain' on Her Resume

Joey King will forever be proud of The Kissing Booth franchise and she doesn’t consider it a “stain” on her resume, unlike someone else in the cast.

During a recent interview with E! News, a reporter brought up Joey‘s former co-star and ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi‘s comments about the franchise.

Jacob told GQ back in November, “I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies. Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape.”

Joey was asked, “Why are Kissing Booth trilogies not a stain on your resume for you?”

“When I think about those movies, and how much joy they brought to so many people, I feel really proud,” Joey said. “I was also so young when I made them and it such, like a dream to kind of be in a movie that were like my favorite kinds of movies back then. Like for example, She’s The Man was always one of my favorite movies ever growing up. And this kind of reminded me of that.”

Joey added, “And I think that Kissing Booth knows what it is. It’s not trying to be an Oscar-nominated movie or this critically acclaimed picture. And I think that’s the best part about it. It’s meant for you to watch and just have fun, and just kind of melt into the world of color and excitement.”

This isn’t the first time that Joey was asked about Jacob‘s comments.