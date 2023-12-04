Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

Joey King is reacting to Jacob Elordi‘s quote about The Kissing Booth films.



If you don’t know, the 24-year-old actress and 26-year-old actor co-starred in all three of the films in the Netflix series together.

Jacob made some controversial Kissing Booth comments in an article for GQ last month.

He said, “I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies. Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape.”

Keep reading to find out more…

While in attendance at the Balenciaga fashion show, Joey was asked about Jacob‘s sentiments.

“I think it’s unfortunate anyone would feel that way. I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says,” Joey shared with Variety.

She was also asked what she’d like to see if there was a fourth movie. She said, “If there were to be a fourth installment it would be picking up where Elle and the gang are in their fifties or something, just to drop back in with them and see where they’re at.”

Their co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez also recently reacted to Jacob‘s comments.

See Jacob Elordi‘s full dating history, which includes some very famous faces.