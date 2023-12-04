K-Pop Idols Minhwan & Yulhee Divorce After 5 Years of Marriage

Minhwan and Yulhee are getting a divorce.

The 31-year-old F.T. Island member and the 26-year-old former member of the girl group LABOUM announced that they are splitting on Tuesday (December 4), sharing statements on social media.

Keep reading to find out more…Yulhee and Minhwan made their relationship public in September of 2017, and legally registered their marriage in May of 2018. They had a private wedding ceremony in October of that year.

The two have three children together, and clarified their co-parenting plans for the future.

“Hello, this is Yulhee. Today, I’m writing this to share with you a rather heavy topic, and while my heart feels heavy, I want to share it directly with all of you who have supported and loved us,” Yulhee wrote, via Soompi.

“After much time, effort, and discussion, we have decided to support each other on separate paths. Although our journey as a couple has come to an end, our roles as parents to our children persist. Both of us are currently communicating and taking care of our children to the best of our abilities. Following careful consideration, the children are currently living with their father after we decided that it is best for them to stay in the place where they have been living to accommodate realistic issues and minimize any psychological distress. Additionally, I, too, spend time with them frequently to ensure the absence of their mother is felt as little as possible.”

“I was quite worried about delivering this news, knowing that it might come as sudden and bewildering to you considering the support you all have given us. However, as this was a hard decision that we made for each other’s happiness after extensive deliberation, I hope you can watch over us with warm understanding. As the weather is getting colder, I wish you a warm day today. Thank you for taking the time to read this lengthy message,” she concluded.

Minhwan also shared his own statement.

“Hello, this is Minhwan. It is with regret that I have to greet you after a while with rather weighty news. I’m approaching this with caution, having arrived at a difficult decision after careful consideration. After extensive discussions, my wife and I have come to the decision to conclude our marriage,” he wrote.

“To all those who warmly supported and watched over us when we decided to start a family at a young age, I sincerely apologize [for delivering this news]. I am also grateful and genuinely sorry to our families, team members, and the fans who supported us. As a father, I will do my utmost to fulfill my role and ensure our children do not carry any emotional scars. I will strive to greet you again with good news in the future. Thank you.”

