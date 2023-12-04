Top Stories
Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

So Many Celebs Attend Academy Museum Gala 2023 - See Every Attendee, Including Lupita Nyong'o, Selena Gomez &amp; More!

Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Cole Tucker Are Married!

Fans Are Shocked By the 5 Recent Netflix Cancellations

Mon, 04 December 2023 at 10:09 am

Chad Michael Murray Weighs In on Whether There Will Be a 'One Tree Hill' Reboot

Chad Michael Murray Weighs In on Whether There Will Be a 'One Tree Hill' Reboot

Chad Michael Murray is opening up about One Tree Hill.

The now 42-year-old actor departed The CW drama after Season 6, returning for a brief appearance in the final season in 2012.

Now, Chad is looking back on the series – and addressing whether the show would ever get a reboot.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I just can’t see a world where something won’t happen,” he told E! News.

“Something will happen. Whether we get everybody together and do a live reading of the show, or we create a new fictional future episode, I don’t know what it will be.”

“This show has changed and shaped so many young people’s lives,” he continued.

“There’s a place for it for today’s cultural shifts and the things that need to be addressed. I think it’s time that we do a new generation of the show for today’s use for the issues that they’re dealing with every day, from social media to racial injustice to LGBT community to everything that’s out there. So people can feel like they belong and that they are loved. That’s what we need.”

Days before, Chad Michael Murray broke his silence on allegations that he cheated on Erin Foster with Sophia Bush.
Photos: Getty
