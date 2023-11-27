Chad Michael Murray Responds to Allegations He Cheated on Erin Foster with Sophia Bush

Chad Michael Murray is breaking his silence on allegations that he cheated on Erin Foster with Sophia Bush.

Last month, Erin, 41, alleged that Chad, 42, cheated on her with Sophia, 41, in “a pretty egregious way.” She even implied that it happened while they were living together.

In a new interview, Chad addressed the cheating allegations.

“It’s not one of those things that I want to go down the road of because there’s just never a winner,” Chad told E! News. “I feel blessed to be where I am right now.”

He continued, “I live in the now, I live in the present, I live in the future. Things have changed so dramatically for me since I was a young man that I just try to live in this space—always.

So, I don’t think you’ll ever find me saying anything negative or hurtful about anybody,” Chad added. “I never will. That’s just not me. I’m not going to do it.”

Chad dated Erin from 2001 to 2002. He and Sophia started dating in 2003 after meeting on the set of One Tree Hill and they got married in 2005, though they announced five months later that they were getting divorced.

“I have more regrets in my life than I care to think about, but I don’t live in the past,” Chad said. “I try to move forward every single day and just go, ‘I got air in my lung, life in my step, the will to move forward and the sun’s gonna rise on a beautiful tomorrow.’”

Hilarie Burton recently defended Sophia following Erin‘s allegations.