Natalie Portman Explains Why She Doesn't Believe Children Should Work in Hollywood

Natalie Portman is sharing her opinion on child actors in Hollywood.

The 42-year-old Black Swan star began her journey in the industry when she was 13 years old, making her feature film debut in 1994′s Léon: The Professional.

Over the next few years, Natalie appeared in movies such as Heat, Beautiful Girls, and Mars Attacks!, and was just 18 when Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace hit theaters in 1999.

While promoting her new movie May December, Natalie spoke with Variety about the current state of Hollywood, including the role of child actors.

“I would not encourage young people to go into this. I don’t mean ever; I mean as children,” the Oscar-winner said. “I feel it was almost an accident of luck that I was not harmed, also combined with very overprotective, wonderful parents. You don’t like it when you’re a kid, and you’re grateful for it when you’re an adult. I’ve heard too many bad stories to think that any children should be part of it.’

Natalie acknowledged that progress has been made since her early days in Hollywood, though she affirmed her stance that children’s best interests lie elsewhere.

“Having said that, I know all the conversations that we’ve been having these past few years,” she added. It’s made people more aware and careful. But ultimately, I don’t believe that kids should work. I think kids should play and go to school.”

