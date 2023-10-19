Erin Foster Says That Chad Michael Murray Cheated on Her with Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush‘s former marriage to Chad Michel Murray is making headlines right now amid the actress’ new relationship with soccer star Ashlyn Harris.

Some people believe that Ashlyn‘s ex-wife Ali Krieger has accused her of cheating on her with Sophia… and now Erin Foster is accusing her ex Chad of cheating on her with Sophia too.

On the latest episode of her The World’s First Podcast with sister Sara Foster, Erin opened up about her previous relationship with the One Tree Hill actor.

Erin and Sara discussed a recent DeuxMoi posting about celebrities who you didn’t know dated, which included a mention of Erin and Chad.

“You’ve actually dated like a lot of celebs,” Sara said. “In [the DeuxMoi post], it said, ‘And he apparently cheated on her with Sophia Bush.’”

“I mean, yeah. He definitely did cheat on me with her, in like, a pretty egregious way. While we were living together. Pretty cool,” Erin said. She added, “I’ve moved on. I’m over it now. I mean, just barely. Just barely over it.”

Chad and Sophia started dating in 2003 after meeting on the set of One Tree Hill and they got married in 2005, though they announced five months later that they were getting divorced.

The timing of the podcast to the new allegations about Sophia and Ashlyn seem to be coincidental.

Erin tied the knot with businessman Simon Tikhman on New Year’s Eve in 2020 and we have gorgeous photos from their wedding.