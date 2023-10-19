Scott Disick Roasted by Daughter Penelope on 'The Kardashians' For Dating Younger Women

Scott Disick opened up about what he’s looking for in a romantic partner on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

The 40-year-old was with Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner, who were talking about setting him up and they also asked his daughter Penelope, who joined in, what to look for for her father.

Penelope didn’t hold back on what kind of girls they shouldn’t be setting her dad up with.

Khloe asked the 11-year-old, “What qualities should we look for?” and the first thing she said was “older.”

“He was saying late 20s but I said young 30s is fine,” Khloe then said.

“No, 20s?!” Penelope said to Scott. “You’re 40! You’re not going to date someone 19.”

Scott then admitted, “I would… but it’s not a good look.”

Penelope‘s response is directed at the younger women that Scott has dated in recent years, including Sofia Richie and Amelia Gray.

Other qualities Penelope thinks her dad should be looking for include, “good personality, she can be pretty, someone who goes to the gym, ’cause you need to go the gym also,” she quipped.

As for what he would be looking for, Scott described characteristics that Khloe possesses.

“She’s funny, she’s kind, she’s sweet, she’s cute, she’s, you know, she’s got all the characteristics I want. That’s what I’m saying,” he sweetly said.

