Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Thu, 19 October 2023 at 9:51 pm

Dianna Agron, Lauren Hutton, & More Stars Celebrate Reopening of Giorgio Armani at Bergdorf Goodman

Dianna Agron, Lauren Hutton, & More Stars Celebrate Reopening of Giorgio Armani at Bergdorf Goodman

Many stars, including Dianna Agron and Lauren Hutton, are out to celebrate the reopening of Giorgio Armani at Bergdorf Goodman!

Lauren and Dianna hosted a private cocktail party on Wednesday (October 18) evening at the boutique, relocated from the second to the fourth floor of Bergdorf Goodman in New York City.

The event was also attended by the likes of AnnaSophia Robb, Coco Rocha, and Thomas Doherty.

Each of the aforementioned guests was dressed in Giorgio Armani, and they all sported a unique style!

If you didn’t see, Dianna Agron had an awkward encounter with photographers during her recent red carpet appearance at New York City Ballet’s 2023 Fall Fashion Gala.

Browse through the gallery for 10+ photos of guests at the celebration of Giorgio Armani’s reopening at Bergdorf Goodman in New York…
Photos: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
