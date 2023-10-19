Dianna Agron, Lauren Hutton, & More Stars Celebrate Reopening of Giorgio Armani at Bergdorf Goodman

Many stars, including Dianna Agron and Lauren Hutton, are out to celebrate the reopening of Giorgio Armani at Bergdorf Goodman!

Lauren and Dianna hosted a private cocktail party on Wednesday (October 18) evening at the boutique, relocated from the second to the fourth floor of Bergdorf Goodman in New York City.

The event was also attended by the likes of AnnaSophia Robb, Coco Rocha, and Thomas Doherty.

Each of the aforementioned guests was dressed in Giorgio Armani, and they all sported a unique style!

