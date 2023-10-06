Photographers Rudely Yell at Dianna Agron on Red Carpet Upon Sarah Jessica Parker's Arrival, Video Shows

Top Stories
Fri, 06 October 2023 at 4:44 pm

Fans are rightfully appalled by the way Dianna Agron was treated by photographers during her red carpet appearance at the New York City Ballet’s 2023 Fall Fashion Gala.

The 37-year-old Glee actress was yelled at by photographers upon the arrival of Sarah Jessica Parker at the event on Thursday night (October 5) at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater in New York City.

When SJP showed up, Dianna was standing on the sidelines of the red carpet and chatting to fashion designer Wes Gordon‘s husband Paul Arnhold. Standing next to her was playwright Jeremy O. Harris, who was chatting with Oscar winner Ariana DeBose.

That’s when the photographers started yelling.

“You’re blocking an important photo,” a male photographer yelled out, as heard in a video that is going viral on TikTok.

When Dianna and Jeremy didn’t hear the screams, the photographer continued, “[There’s a] very important photo right behind you!”

Jeremy eventually heard and motioned for Dianna to back away with him. Once they moved away, SJP could be seen chatting with Wes.

One photographer then told the original guy, “That’s Diane. The girl from Glee.” They clearly didn’t know her that well as they got her name wrong unfortunately.

“Diane who? I don’t know who that is,” the original photographer replied.

The video has since gone viral on TikTok with people defending Dianna. One person said, “imagine yelling at THE dianna agron to move out of the way OH IM SICK TO MY STOMACH.”

See all of the celebs who walked the red carpet at the gala.

