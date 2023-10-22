Hilarie Burton Clears the Air About Chad Michael Murray Cheating on Erin Foster With Sophia Bush

Hilarie Burton is coming to her friend Sophia Bush‘s defense a second time this week, this time after she was accused of being the other woman in Chad Michael Murray‘s relationship.

If you missed it, Erin Foster recently alleged that Chad cheated on her with Sophia in “a pretty egregious way.” She even implied that it happened while they were living together.

As the news was circulating, Hilarie took to social media to clear the air.

On Friday (October 20), Hilarie responded to the rumors on her Instagram story.

“Ooof. Cringe. I got off my red eye flight home and multiple people had sent me this headline. As the person who had a front row seat then? This wasn’t it,” she wrote, via Us Weekly.

She explained that the situation was presented to the cast of One Tree Hill differently, alleging, “We were all told you’d broken up which is why our guy was perusing [SIC] her.”

“Now this is being spun to make my sister look like a brazen harlot. And if she’s anyone’s harlot, it’s mine,” Hilarie joked. She added that she was “happy to discuss” the situation with Erin to help her understand what happened.

Regarding additional rumors about Sophia, Hilarie added, “There are so many unnamed sources making claims about the woman I love, so f-ck it. I’ll be a named source. Lotta internet voices being nasty, and as the person who knows the real timeline? It would be laughable if it wasn’t so hurtful.”

Hilarie only just recently opened up about defending Sophia amid rumors about a new romance with Ashlyn Harris.