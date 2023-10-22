Brooklyn Beckham Responds to Haters Who Criticize His Food Videos on Social Media

Brooklyn Beckham shared his thoughts on cruel comments that get left under his posts about cooking on social media.

The 24-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham is not a classically trained chef, but he’s passionate about cooking and shares that on Instagram. However, his posts have been mocked by haters.

In a new interview, he revealed how he felt about the nasty comments and shared a message for the people who leave them.

Keep reading to find out more…

“To be honest, I’m used to the hate,” he told Insider. “It doesn’t really bother me. Cooking makes me happy. I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me.”

He continued, adding, “My message to them is to keep writing whatever they want to write. There are always going to be people out there who try and pull you down.”

“I’m doing my thing and working my bum off. So they can keep writing what they want, but it’s not going to bother me — I’m just going to keep doing my thing,” Brooklyn concluded.

