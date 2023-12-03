Top Stories
Sun, 03 December 2023 at 2:54 am

Cardi B Makes Her Runway Debut In Front of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman & More During Balenciaga Fall '24 Show - See Pics of 50+ Celebs in Attendance!

Cardi B made her runway debut in the Balenciaga Fall 2024 Fashion Show, and she did so in front of a star-studded audience.

The 31-year-old rapper walked the outdoor runway wearing a blue jacket with her hair in a long ponytail on Saturday (December 2) in Los Angeles.

Watching her from the audience included a list of superstars such as Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and Joey King. In fact, more than 50 celebs were in attendance!

Head inside to see photos of every star who attended the Balenciaga Fall 2024 Fashion Show…

Cardi B

Alton Mason

Anastasia Karanikolaou

Ari Lennox

ASAP Ferg

Ashley Graham

Ashton Sanders

Brandon Flynn

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Camille Rowe

Caroline Murphy

Chloe East

Christine Chiu

Cole Sprouse

Delilah Belle

Devon Lee Carlson

Dylan Minnette

Elsa Hosk

Emily Alyn Lynd

Eva Longoria and Kendall Jenner

Froy Gutierrez

Hari Nef

Jaden Hossler

Joey King

Justine Skye

Kaytranada

Keith Powers

Kim Kardashian

Krit Amnuaydechkorn

Lauren Wasser

Leo Woodall

Luka Sabbat

Luna Blaise

Meghann Fahy

Moses Sumney

Nessa Barrett

Nia Long

Nicole Kidman

Paloma Elsesser

Rachel Sennott

Samara Weaving

Sasha Lane

Shenseea

Stefon Diggs

Stella Maxwell

Storm Reid

Teyana Taylor

Tokischa

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tyler James Williams

Vinnie Hacker

Vittoria Ceretti

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor Zakhar Perez with Eva Longoria
Photos: Courtesy of Balenciaga
