Cardi B Makes Her Runway Debut In Front of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman & More During Balenciaga Fall '24 Show - See Pics of 50+ Celebs in Attendance!
Cardi B made her runway debut in the Balenciaga Fall 2024 Fashion Show, and she did so in front of a star-studded audience.
The 31-year-old rapper walked the outdoor runway wearing a blue jacket with her hair in a long ponytail on Saturday (December 2) in Los Angeles.
Watching her from the audience included a list of superstars such as Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and Joey King. In fact, more than 50 celebs were in attendance!
Since so many people were there, we pulled together images of everyone for you to easily peruse. That way you can see everyone there and what they were wearing!
Head inside to see photos of every star who attended the Balenciaga Fall 2024 Fashion Show…
Cardi B
Alton Mason
Anastasia Karanikolaou
Ari Lennox
ASAP Ferg
Ashley Graham
Ashton Sander
Brandon Flynn
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Camille Rowe
Caroline Murphy
Chloe East
Christine Chiu
Cole Sprouse
Delilah Belle
Devon Lee Carlson
Dylan Minnette
Elsa Hosk
Emily Alyn Lynd
Eva Longoria and Kendall Jenner
Froy Gutierrez
Hari Nef
Jaden Hossler
Joey King
Justine Skye
Kaytranada
Keith Powers
Kim Kardashian
Krit Amnuaydechkorn
Lauren Wasser
Leo Woodall
Luka Sabbat
Luna Blaise
Meghann Fahy
Moses Sumney
Nessa Barrett
Nia Long
Nicole Kidman
Paloma Elsesser
Rachel Sennott
Samara Weaving
Sasha Lane
Shenseea
Stefon Diggs
Stella Maxwell
Storm Reid
Teyana Taylor
Tokischa
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tyler James Williams
Vinnie Hacker
Vittoria Ceretti
Taylor Zakhar Perez with Eva Longoria